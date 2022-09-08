Starting Oct. 1, Drs. Shannon Sutherland, Liz Read, Lauren Scott and Nitisha Mutgi and Midwife Bonnie Fintel will join the Wood County Hospital medical staff as part of the obstetrics and gynecology team.

A well-known group of obstetrical providers, these physicians will see patients both at the Rivercrest OB/GYN office at 28442 E. River Road in Perrysburg and the Wood County Women’s Care at 1214 Ridgewood Drive in Bowling Green. They will also work with the WCH Obstetrical team, including Drs. Megan Porter and Lillian Miller and Kendra Stanton, nurse practitioner.

