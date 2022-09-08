Starting Oct. 1, Drs. Shannon Sutherland, Liz Read, Lauren Scott and Nitisha Mutgi and Midwife Bonnie Fintel will join the Wood County Hospital medical staff as part of the obstetrics and gynecology team.
A well-known group of obstetrical providers, these physicians will see patients both at the Rivercrest OB/GYN office at 28442 E. River Road in Perrysburg and the Wood County Women’s Care at 1214 Ridgewood Drive in Bowling Green. They will also work with the WCH Obstetrical team, including Drs. Megan Porter and Lillian Miller and Kendra Stanton, nurse practitioner.
Adding these physicians and an office in Perrysburg will allow for further patient access. The team will deliver patients at the Family Birthing Center at Wood County Hospital. The Family Birthing Center offers family-centered pregnancy care with individualized education and birthing plans.
The provider team will also perform gynecological surgeries at the Wood County Hospital with access to minimally invasive equipment such as the Da Vinci Xi® 4th generation robot, six spacious surgical suites and four special procedures rooms, allowing a wide range of surgeries.
“We are thrilled to have the Rivercrest group join our Obstetrics/Gynecology program at WCH. They bring experience and women’s health care philosophies which will blend well with our current women’s health team. Adding five providers to our group will help expand local access and choice,” said Stan Korducki, president of Wood County Hospital.
To make an appointment with a current or new provider, contact the Wood County Women’s Care Bowling Green office at 419-352-8427; or Rivercrest OB/GYN at 419-872-3201.
Founded in 1951, Wood County Hospital is a private, not-for-profit general acute care facility, licensed for 196 beds, that serves a population of over 85,000 in Wood, Henry, Seneca, Sandusky and Hancock counties. Wood County Hospital is fully accredited by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Health Care Organizations.