Wood County Hospital has added a new team of pulmonologists.
Drs. Dean Bernardo, Jamey Ruiz and Karl Fernandez will be joining as the leading physicians. The group is trained in critical care and treats pulmonary diseases such as COPD, asthma and pulmonary fibrosis, utilizing a full array of diagnostic, sleep lab and outpatient services, according to a hospital news release. The group will be located in the Medical Office Building, 960 W. Wooster St., in Suite 101- sharing the suite with Wood County Urology.
Bernardo, M.D., DABSM, received his doctorate of medicine from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. Most recently, he worked as a physician with the Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists.
Fernandes, M.D., F.C.C.P., received his degree from the Ohio State University College of Medicine, and completed his residency at the University of Pittsburgh. Fernandes has worked in pulmonology and critical care at many major Toledo area hospitals and is a member of the Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists team.
Ruiz, M.D., completed his medical degree at the Medical College of Ohio, where he also completed his residency. Before coming to Wood County, he worked as a pulmonologist for Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists, working within many hospitals across Northwest Ohio.
For more information, call 419-728-0651.