The Wood County Health District’s 10-year, 0.5-mill renewal levy passed with 45,498 in favor (71%) and 18,383 opposed (29%).
The levy costs the owner of a $100,000 home $13.16 per year and raised $1.6 million in 2019. Last year, operating expenses totaled $6 million for the health district and levy funds were 24% of that.
“I think we’re just really fortunate to be here in Wood County. We have really great collaboration with all of our agencies,” said Ben Robison, health commissioner. “I think our community really recognizes the value of public health.”
The levy funding is extremely important, he said.
“Here in the State of Ohio, the per capita funding is really low, relative to other states. As of 2019, Ohio was ranked 47th out of 50 states states for per capita funding,” Robison said. “What this funding does is provide a stable base of financial support.
“These levy dollars, over the last few years, depending on the fiscal year, have provided between a quarter and 30% of our funding.”
He added that programs would have to be eliminated without the levy.
“That could have a direct impact on helping communities to remain healthy,” Robison said. “Public health is a great investment. When we make these investments in public health … it also helps us with an economic investment too.”
He said that for every dollar invested in public health, there is a $4 benefit.
The coronavirus has put the health district front and center in the public eye.
“We’ve had an opportunity to be more visible,” Robison said. “COVID has touched everything.”
Robison just started this job a few weeks ago, coming from the state health department after Ben Batey left for the chief health commissioner job at Bowling Green State University.
“Coming into this job, I knew managing a response to COVID was going to be an important (part) to what we did,” he said adding that other services have to go on.
Robison, the staff and board are also working on a strategic plan, after coming out of the pandemic.
“We’re just really thankful for the support that we have here in Wood County. It’s a pleasure to be be back after being gone for 12 years,” said Robison, who was raised in Bowling Green.
“We’ve really been welcomed and supported and we’re thankful it’s been reflected in the levy vote and the day-to-day experience,” he said “It helps us stay motivated in the difficult times.”