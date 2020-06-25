Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Batey has accepted an offer to become the Chief Health Officer of Bowling Green State University. Batey intends to continue working to protect and improve public health in Wood County through a proposed partnership between BGSU and Wood County Health Department.
Further details will be discussed at a special meeting of the Wood County Board of Health at 6 p.m. Monday.
Batey submitted his resignation to the Board of Health on Wednesday. He will remain in his role as health commissioner until July 24. The board will conduct a thorough search for a new health commissioner. The position will be posted at www.WoodCountyHealth.org.
BGSU President Rodney Rogers will be involved in the discussion on Monday as the two organizations consider a partnership agreement to advance public health priorities in Wood County and across Northwest Ohio.
The proposed partnership is designed to enhance public health instruction, practice, research and workforce development and to improve public health in Wood County. The two entities will collaborate on mutually agreed upon projects that provide educational opportunities for BGSU students and assistance to Health Department employees in serving the public health needs of the Wood County community.
“It has been an absolute honor to serve as the Wood County Health Commissioner and to work with such a great Board of Health, staff, and community partners,” Batey said. “We have accomplished many wonderful achievements to benefit health in Wood County over the years. I’m looking forward to continuing to support the Wood County Health Department and improving public health partnerships in my new role at BGSU.”
The 60-member staff of Wood County Health Department serves more than 125,000 residents through a wide variety of programs and services. The Health Department recently celebrated 100 years of protecting and promoting public health.
The Wood County Board of Health appointed Batey as Wood County’s 14th Health Commissioner in 2014. He previously served as CEO of Wood County Community Health Center, director of nursing, and epidemiologist at Wood County Health Department.
“We appreciate Ben’s excellent leadership and contributions to public health, especially through such challenging times during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Cathleen Nelson, president of the Wood County Board of Health.
“We’re excited to maintain a professional relationship with Ben in his new role as we collaborate to find ways to continue advancing public health in Wood County. I’m confident that our experienced staff can maintain the momentum established during his time with the Health Department.”
