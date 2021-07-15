There have been 13,307 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of two since Monday. The health department updates coronavirus statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is less than one average case per day.
There have been 228 deaths, which is unchanged.
There have been 658 hospitalizations since March 2020.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 68,623 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 52.46% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,646,850 vaccines started, affecting 48.31% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,115,789 confirmed cases and 20,411 confirmed deaths.