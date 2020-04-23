There have been 15 Wood County deaths attributed to coronavirus, according to a Thursday health department update.
The two deaths were a man and a woman in their 80s, with underlying health conditions.
There are 103 cases, confirmed and probable, in the county. There are 40 hospitalizations. The age range is 20-96 and the median age is 63. There are 43 men and 60 women with COVID-19.
There are 57 long-term cases, including 45 residents and 12 staff members. They were also broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 13 residents, five staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 22 residents, six staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 10 residents, zero staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, zero residents, one staff member