There have been 15 Wood County deaths attributed to coronavirus, according to a Thursday health department update.

The two deaths were a man and a woman in their 80s, with underlying health conditions.

There are 103 cases, confirmed and probable, in the county. There are 40 hospitalizations. The age range is 20-96 and the median age is 63. There are 43 men and 60 women with COVID-19.

There are 57 long-term cases, including 45 residents and 12 staff members. They were also broken down by facility:

• The Manor at Perrysburg, 13 residents, five staff

• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 22 residents, six staff

• SKLD Perrysburg, 10 residents, zero staff

• Otterbein Perrysburg, zero residents, one staff member

