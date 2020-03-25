A 71-year-old man is the third confirmed coronavirus case in Wood County.
Alex Aspacher, community outreach coordinator with the Wood County Health Department, said the COVID-19 case was confirmed Wednesday.
A Rossford couple, in their 60s who had recently returned from Europe, was diagnosed with coronavirus, it was reported Sunday by the health department. Those were the first two cases in Wood County.
A City of Perrysburg employee, who does not live in Wood County, also has been diagnosed.
“I do know that we have reached out to any employees they may have worked with,” Aspacher said. “This was not a Wood County resident, that’s why it was not reported by us.”
Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, mentioned the Perrysburg case at Tuesday’s Wood County Commissioners’ meeting, which also was a call-in conference on coronavirus updates.
“I spoke with our friends in Perrysburg and I know we had a situation in Perrysburg where an employee was diagnosed with COVID-19, and so now they’ve taken the necessary precautions like a lot of us are,” Ghanbari said.
Aspacher said that everyone needs to be concerned about interactions with other people. Practice social distancing when around other people and heed the “stay at home” order by the state, he said.
Shannon Solt, public information officer for Perrysburg, said that the Wood County Health Department initiated contact with people that may have had contact with the affected employee.
“The city cooperated with the health department but did not participate in the interviews because this falls within the purview of the WCHD,” she said in a statement. “Therefore, the city does not have direct knowledge of whether the employee had direct contact with the public through the course of employment. Additionally, the city has no direct knowledge of the extent, if any, the employee had contact with the public outside of the workplace.”