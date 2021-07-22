There have been 13,325 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of six since Monday.
There 1.5 average cases per day.
There have been 228 deaths, which is unchanged.
There have been 658 hospitalizations since March 2020.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 69,067 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 52.8% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,690,345 vaccines started, affecting 48.68% of the population.
Statewide, there are 934,555 confirmed cases and 20,449 confirmed deaths.