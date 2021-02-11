There have been 11,129 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 74 since Monday.
There have been 167 deaths, which is an increase of six. Four of the six deaths are from prior months. This is related to the Ohio Department of Health announcement on Wednesday that there were 4,000 unreported COVID-19 deaths.
There are 129 active cases; this is a decrease of 28 since Monday.
There have been 548 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 5,317 males and 5,812 females.
There have been 78 men and 89 women who have died. The breakdown of deaths is updated once a week.
Of the women, one was in her 100s, 28 were in their 90s, 31 in their 80s, 19 in their 70s, five in their 60s, four in their 50s and one in her 40s. Of the men, 12 were in their 90s, 34 were in their 80s, 17 in their 70s, 12 in their 60s, one in his 50s, one in his 40s and one in his 30s.
The vaccine allotment since Jan. 18 was 4,150 with 100% administered. They went to Kroger Bowling Green, 300; Kroger Perrysburg, 300; Meijer Bowling Green, 450; Mercy Health Perrysburg, 1,600; health department, 1,100; and Wood County Hospital, 400.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 13,194 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 10% of the population. The number was 12,389 on Monday.
Statewide, there have been 1,161,056 vaccines started, affecting 10% of the population.
There are 18 zip codes in Wood County with active coronavirus cases; it was 16 last week.
There are 36-40 active cases in Bowling Green and 41-45 active cases in Perrysburg.
There are 6-10 active cases in Rossford. There are 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Fostoria, Grand Rapids, Haskins, Luckey, Millbury, Northwood, Pemberville, Risingsun, Rudolph, Tontogany, Walbridge, Wayne and Weston.
There have been 20 impacts to local schools for the week of Feb. 1, compared to 59 last week.
There are reports from Bowling Green (zero students, one staff), Northwood (one student, zero staff), Penta Career Center (two students, one staff), Perrysburg (12 students, two staff), Rossford (one student, zero staff) and Wood County Educational Service Center (zero students, one staff).
There have been 864 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 860 last week.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 348 cases over the past two weeks. Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 266 cases per 100,000. Last week’s reporting was 540 cases over the past two weeks.
Statewide, there are 805,971 confirmed cases and 11,104 confirmed deaths.