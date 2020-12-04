There have been 5,681 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Friday health department update.
This is an increase of 108 since Thursday.
There have been 114 deaths, which brings the total deaths this week to six. The latest death was a man in his 90s.
There are 403 active cases, which is an increase of seven.
There have been 342 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 38. There are 2,743 males and 2,938 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The state levels are updated on Thursday.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 432,324 confirmed cases and 6,431 confirmed deaths. The state’s website said that the data is incomplete due to unprecedented volume.