There have been 9,849 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Friday health department update.
This is an increase of 95 since Thursday.
There have been 154 deaths, which is an increase of one.
There are 396 active cases; this is a decrease of 12.
There have been 496 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 4,705 males and 5,144 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
For the second consecutive day, the state vaccine dashboard was not available.
Statewide, there are 719,642 confirmed cases and 9,030 confirmed deaths.