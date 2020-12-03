There have been 5,573 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 84 since Wednesday.
There have been 113 deaths, which is an increase of one since Tuesday. The latest death was a man in his 90s.
There are 396 active cases, which is a decrease of 50.
There have been 339 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 38. There are 2,690 males and 2,883 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The state levels are updated on Thursday.
Wood County remains “red” after being on a “purple,” level 4, watch list since last week.
There have been 975 cases over the past two weeks (last week there were 850). Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 745 cases per 100,000.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 422,848 confirmed cases and 6,2304 confirmed deaths. The state’s website said that the data is incomplete due to unprecedented volume.