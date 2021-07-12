There have been 13,305 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of one since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is less than one average case per day.
There have been 228 deaths, which is unchanged from Thursday.
There have been 658 hospitalizations since March 2020.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 68,477 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 52.35% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,629,241 vaccines started, affecting 48.16% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,114,49` confirmed cases and 20,380 confirmed deaths.