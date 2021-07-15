The recent economic boom in Wood County can be attributed to several factors, according to the director of economic development.
In an update to the Wood County Commissioners on Thursday, Wade Gottschalk said that infrastructure and utilities play a large role in attracting companies like First Solar and Peloton.
Access to Interstate 75, the Ohio Turnpike and rail is important, he said. Also, Wood County offers water and sewer in large quantities from various sources, along with electricity and gas.
“We also have good zoned land that’s near these sites,” Gottschalk said. “They communities have already said, ‘hey, we want industry here.’”
The area is taxed relatively low, he added, and the cost of living is low.
“All these factors play into that,” Gottschalk said.
He is working with numerous organizations on employee recruitment and retention.
“We have a labor force here that is nationally recognized as hard working and skilled,” Gottschalk said.
He does have some concerns about filling 2,100 positions expected with the new Peloton facility in Troy Township and the 500 additional ones at the First Solar expansion in Lake Township.
The new workers then need a reason to remain in the area, he said.
“If you like it and we have a job for you, it’s a pretty good reason to stay,” he said.
The First Solar expansion is a $680 million project that will create an additional 500 jobs. The 1.8-million-square-foot expansion to the existing plant on Ohio 795 is expected to open in 2023.
When the expansion is complete, First Solar will have 2,000 total employees working in Wood County.
The 1-million-square-foot Peloton facility will be constructed on 200 acres just north of the Home Depot Distribution Center on Pemberville Road. It is also expected to open in 2023, and will create 2,174 jobs and a $138 million payroll.
“Just think about that being pumped into the local economy,” Gottschalk said, adding that money will keep the local housing market hot and boost retailers.
“And that’s on top of Amazon. They committed to 1,000 jobs …. and they’re up to 3,000,” he added, referring to the fulfillment center in Rossford.
Another success story in Wood County economic development is the NorthPoint Development in Henry Township. United Parcel Service Inc. is building in the development and will create 606 full-time positions. It should be finished later this year. Logistics Park Ohio is a $100-$150 million project and UPS is in the park’s first phase.
Commissioner Ted Bowlus asked if there was any land left to develop in Wood County.
“We definitely have a fair number of sites, including some large sites that area available,” Gottschalk said. “We’re not out of inventory at this point.”
He also said Wood County unemployment is at 4.3%.
“We’re basically back to where we were pre-COVID,” Gottschalk said.