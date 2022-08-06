Monkeypox Kids

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Two children have been diagnosed with monkeypox in the United States: a toddler in California and an infant who is not a U.S. resident, health officials said Friday, July 22, 2022. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)

Wood County has had its first case of monkeypox.

The Wood County Health Department had a case a few weeks ago, according to Elizabeth Peery, public health information and education manager. Peery responded to a Sentinel-Tribune inquiry on Saturday.

