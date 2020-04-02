There have been two fatal crashes in Wood County this year compared to three at this time last year, according to a news release by Wood County Safe Communities on Thursday.
April is known as Distracted Driving Awareness Month in Ohio. The official designation this year for April has been postponed, due to coronavirus — but that doesn’t mean that distracted driving is still not an issue in the county.
During 2019, there were 188 distracted driving crashes in Wood County. Two of the crashes resulted in fatalities and three involved serious incapacitating injuries. This preventable act could have saved the lives of two individuals, according to the release.