Safe Communities announced Monday that there have been 10 fatal crashes in Wood County this year compared to 10 at this time last year.
October is a month filled with traffic safety educational efforts. Oct. 18-24 is National Teen Driver Safety Week. Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens 15-18 in the United States, ahead of all other types of injury, disease, and violence.
Oct. 18-24 is also National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week. This week is designed to encourage students to choose responsibility and take the opportunity to change the culture of binge drinking on-campus and off.
For information on programming for any of these initiatives, contact coordinator Sandy Wiechman at 419-372-9353 or swiechm@bgsu.edu.