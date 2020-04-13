A fourth death due to coronavirus has been reported in Wood County, according to the Monday health department update.
The latest death was a woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions.
There are 59 total cases, probable and confirmed. There are 24 hospitalizations.
The age range is 6-96 and the median age is 59. There are 24 men and 35 women.
In Ohio, there are 6,881 confirmed cases with 2,033 hospitalizations. There have been 268 deaths. There are 613 ICU admissions in the state.
The age range is younger than 1 to 101. The median age is 54.