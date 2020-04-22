There are 98 coronavirus cases, confirmed and possible, in Wood County, according to a Wednesday health department update.
There have been 13 deaths. There are 40 hospitalizations. The age range is 20-96 and includes 41 men and 57 women. The median age is 62.
There are 57 long-term cases, including 45 residents and 13 staff members. They were also broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 13 residents, five staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 22 residents, six staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 10 residents, zero staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, zero residents, one staff member
The long-term care facilities numbers are updated on Wednesday.
Statewide, there are 13,609 confirmed cases and 584 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1 to 106. The median age is 51.