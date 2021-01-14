There have been 9,754 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 74 since Wednesday.
There have been 153 deaths, which is unchanged.
There are 408 active cases; this is a decrease of 31.
There have been 494 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 4,653 males and 5,101 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 1,081 cases over the past two weeks. Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 826 cases per 100,000. Last week’s reporting was 960 cases over the past two weeks.
As of early Thursday afternoon, the state vaccine dashboard was not updating.
Statewide, there are 714,168 confirmed cases and 8,974 confirmed deaths.