There have been 9,162 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Friday health department update.
This is an increase of 85 since Thursday.
There have been 151 deaths, which is unchanged.
There are 465 active cases; this is a decrease of 35.
There have been 478 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 4,372 males and 4,790 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Friday, there have been 3,681 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 2.81% of the population. The number was 3,380 on Thursday.
Statewide, there are 678,441 confirmed cases and 8,589 confirmed deaths.