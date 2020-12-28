There have been 7,724 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 80 since Wednesday. There had been no case reporting over the holiday.
There have been 143 deaths, which is no change.
There are 303 active cases; this is a decrease of 44.
There have been 433 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 3,723 males and 4,001 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The state levels are updated on Thursday.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 608,429 confirmed cases and 7,791 confirmed deaths.