There have been 8,929 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Wednesday health department update.
This is an increase of 115 since Tuesday.
There have been 149 deaths, which is unchanged since Tuesday.
There are 467 active cases; this is an increase of four.
There have been 471 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 4,259 males and 4,669 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The state levels are updated on Thursday.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 70 men and 79 women who have died, according to a Wednesday update. The breakdown of deaths is updated once a week.
Of the women, one was in her 100s, 26 were in their 90s, 28 in their 80s, 15 in their 70s, four in their 60s, four in their 50s and one in her 40s. Of the men, 10 were in their 90s, 32 were in their 80s, 15 in their 70s, 11 in their 60s, one in his 40s and one in his 30s.
There are 25 zip codes in Wood County with active coronavirus cases, unchanged from last week. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 101-105 active cases in Bowling Green and 171-175 active cases in Perrysburg. There are 26-30 active cases in Northwood and Rossford and 21-25 active cases in Walbridge.
There are 11-15 active cases in Cygnet, Luckey, Millbury and North Baltimore; 6-10 active cases in Fostoria, Grand Rapids, Pemberville and Portage; and 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Custar, Haskins, Jerry City, Milton Center, Risingsun, Rudolph, Tontogany and Weston.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 57 impacts to local schools for the week of Dec. 28, compared to 15 last week. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are reports from Bowling Green (one students, three staff), Eastwood (one student, four staff), Penta Career Center (one student, zero staff), Perrysburg (24 students, 15 staff), Rossford (two students, two staff), St. Aloysius (two students, zero staff), and the Wood County Educational Service Center (zero students, two staff).
Numbers included are based on a weekly report issued to the Ohio Department of Health and may not always match updates from other sources. Students or staff may be counted more than once if they were present in multiple school settings.
There have been 810 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 790 last week.
They are broken down by facility:
• Bowling Green Manor, 76 residents, 47 staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, 20 residents and 14 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 41 residents, 63 staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, 47 residents, 31 staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, six residents, 10 staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, 24 residents, 27 staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, eight residents, 20 staff
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 30 residents, 20 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 53 residents, 23 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, 14 residents, 11 staff
• Waterford at Levis Commons, 13 residents, 10 staff
• Wood Haven Health Care, three residents, 13 staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 25 staff
• St. Clare Commons, two residents, five staff
• Heartland of Perrysburg, 33 residents, 28 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Bair House, five residents, 11 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Werner House, four resident, three staff
• Wood Lane Residential Dunn House, six residents, five staff
• Wood Lane Residential Rollie Hampton, one resident, one staff
• Wood Lane Residential Schult House, six residents, five staff
• Wood Lane Residential Restle, one resident, one staff
Wednesday’s state vaccine dashboard had a delay in reporting due to techincal difficulties.
Statewide, there are 662,217 confirmed cases and 8,443 confirmed deaths.