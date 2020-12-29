There have been 8,091 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Tuesday health department update.
This is an increase of 58 since Monday.
The health department had initially reported 7,724 cases on Monday, but later changed that to 8,033.
There have been 144 deaths, which is an increase of one.
There are 319 active cases.
There have been 448 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 3,898 males and 4,193 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The state levels are updated on Thursday.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 614,031 confirmed cases and 7,903 confirmed deaths.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Tuesday, there have been 1,451 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 1.11% of the population.