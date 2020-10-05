There have been 2,147 coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 79 since Friday, according to a Monday health department update.
There have been 87 deaths due to coronavirus, which is unchanged.
There are 142 active cases, a decrease of 14 since Friday.
There have been 170 hospitalizations since March, which is up one since Friday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 32. There are 1,006 males and 1,141 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 150,761 confirmed cases and 4,622 confirmed deaths.