There have been 13,552 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 68 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 17 average cases per day.
There have been 230 deaths, which is unchanged since Monday.
There have been 664 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of three since Monday.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 58 in Perrysburg and 31 in Bowling Green. There are 13 in Northwood, seven in Walbridge, six Millbury, five in Bloomdale and five in Weston.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 70,760 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 54.09% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,883,263 vaccines started, affecting 50.33% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,152,590 confirmed cases and 20,580 confirmed deaths.