There have been 3,276 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, according to a Tuesday health department update.
This is an increase of 68 since Monday.
There have been 104 deaths, which is unchanged since Nov. 4.
There are 341 active cases, which is an increase of 38.
There have been 255 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 36. There are 1,552 males and 1,724 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert.
Statewide, there are 247,260 confirmed cases and 5,212 confirmed deaths.