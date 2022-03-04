There have been 31,268 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Friday Ohio Department of Health update.
There have been 65 cases in the last week. There has been one hospitalization and no deaths in the last week.
There have been 344 total deaths in Wood County since March 2020. There have been 1,104 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are 30,597 people presumed recovered in Wood County, according to the ODH.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 35 in Bowling Green and 56 in Perrysburg.
There are eight in Northwood.
Statewide, there are 2,657,358 confirmed cases and 36,822 confirmed deaths.
BGSU is reporting 11 cases from Feb. 23-March 1. BGSU updates its cases on Wednesdays.
That includes nine students, one faculty and one staff.
Cumulative cases at BGSU are 684 since Jan. 10.