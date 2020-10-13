There have been 2,283 coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 55 since Friday, according to a Tuesday health department update.
There have been 94 deaths due to coronavirus, which is an increase of six.
The latest deaths were three women in their 80s and one in her 90s, and two men in their 80s.
There have been 41 men and 53 women who have died. Of the women, 14 were in their 90s, 20 in their 80s, 14 in their 70s, three in their 60s and three in their 50s. Of the men, two were in their 90s, 21 were in their 80s, 10 in their 70s and seven in their 60s.
There are 128 active cases in Wood County, an increase of one.
There have been 186 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 33. There are 1,070 males and 1,213 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 161,678 confirmed cases and 4,709 confirmed deaths.