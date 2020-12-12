There have been 6,539 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 148 since Wednesday.
There have been 117 deaths, which is unchanged.
There are 527 active cases.
There have been 377 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 3,140 males and 3,399 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The state levels are updated on Thursday.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 497,565 confirmed cases and 6,864 confirmed deaths.