There have been 87 deaths due to coronavirus, which is an increase of five since Thursday, according to a Friday health department update.
The latest deaths were two men in their 70s, two women in their 70s and one woman in her 80s.
There have been 38 men and 49 women who have died. Of the women, 13 were in their 90s, 17 in their 80s, 14 in their 70s, two in their 60s and three in their 50s. Of the men, two were in their 90s, 19 were in their 80s, 10 in their 70s and seven in their 60s.
Wood County has had 2,068 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable. This is an increase of 66 since Thursday.
There are 156 active cases, an increase of one since Thursday.
There have been 169 hospitalizations since March, which is up five since Thursday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 31. There are 970 males and 1,096 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 147,797 confirmed cases and 4,597 confirmed deaths.