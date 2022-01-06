There have been 24,007 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 680 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 170 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 1,027.39.
There have been 306 deaths, which is an increase of five since Monday.
There have been 1,016 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of 12 since Monday.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 435 in Bowling Green and 676 in Perrysburg.
There are 163 in Northwood, 103 in Rossford and 80 in Walbridge.
There are 69 cases in North Baltimore., 56 in Millbury and 42 in Pemberville.
There are 33 in Luckey, 30 in Way and 26 in Weston.
Statewide, there are 2,132,266 confirmed cases and 29,674 confirmed deaths.