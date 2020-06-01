There have been 47 Wood County deaths that can be attributed to coronavirus, according to a Monday health department update.
The number had been at 46 since Friday.
The latest death was a man in his 80s.
There have been 23 men and 24 women who have died. Of the women, eight were in their 90s, 10 in their 80s, five in their 70s and one in her 60s. Of the men, one was in his 90s, 12 were in their 80s, four in their 70s and six in their 60s.
There are 295 total coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, in Wood County.
There are 66 hospitalizations.
The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 59. There are 121 men and 174 women.
Wood County has 198 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. That number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 33,501 confirmed cases and 1,993 confirmed deaths. The median age is 49.