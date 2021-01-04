There have been 8,705 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 397 since Wednesday. There had been no case reporting over the holiday.
There have been 147 deaths, which is an increase of one.
There are 464 active cases; this is a decrease of 82.
There have been 457 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 4,164 males and 4,541 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The state levels are updated on Thursday.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 2,724 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 2.08% of the population. The number was 1,699 on Wednesday.
Statewide, there are 650,929 confirmed cases and 8,262 confirmed deaths.