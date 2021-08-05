There have been 13,400 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 37 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 9.25 average cases per day.
There have been 228 deaths, which is a decrease of one since Monday.
There have been 657 hospitalizations since March 2020.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 34 in Perrysburg and 21 in Bowling Green. There are six in Rossford and five each in Portage and Millbury.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 70,223 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 53.68% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,813,529 vaccines started, affecting 49.73% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,136,934 confirmed cases and 20,530 confirmed deaths.