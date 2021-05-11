There have been 13,087 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a health department update.
This is an increase of 36 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays; the update was not available on Monday and is being published now.
There are nine average cases per day, down from 14 last week.
There have been 221 deaths, with no new deaths.
There have been 648 hospitalizations since March 2020.
Statewide, there have been 4,880,669 vaccines started, affecting 41.75% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread.
Statewide, there are 910,900 confirmed cases and 19,441 confirmed deaths.