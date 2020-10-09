There have been 2,228 coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 33 since Thursday, according to a Friday health department update.
There have been 88 deaths due to coronavirus, which is unchanged.
There are 127 active cases in Wood County, an increase of eight.
There have been 178 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 32. There are 1,045 males and 1,183 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 156,480 confirmed cases and 4,686 confirmed deaths.