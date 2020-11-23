There have been 4,421 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 323 since Friday.
There have been 107 deaths, which is no change since Friday.
There are 506 active cases, which is an increase of 63.
There have been 295 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 36. There are 2,135 males and 2,286 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 333,020 confirmed cases and 5,612 confirmed deaths.