There have been 15,266 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 311 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 67 average cases per day; last Thursday’s average was 70 per day. The cases per 100,000 are 419.67.
There have been 236 deaths, which is unchanged.
There have been 724 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of 13.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 184 in Bowling Green and 163 in Perrysburg.
There are 64 in rural Bowling Green, 51 in North Baltimore and 45 in Northwood.
There are 37 in Walbridge, 27 in Rossford and 18 in Wayne.
There are 15 in Pemberville and 14 in Grand Rapids. There are 13 each in Risingsun and Millbury.
There have been 81 impacts to schools; there were 79 last week. That includes 74 students and seven staff.
Lake has 13 students.
North Baltimore has 10 students.
Perrysburg has nine students and one staff.
Rossford has 13 students and one staff.
Penta Career Center has eight students.
Elmwood has six students.
Northwood has three students.
St. Aloysius has two students.
St. Rose in Perrysburg has two students. Westside Montessori, Perrysburg has two students.
Bowling Green Christian Academy has one student and two staff.
Bowling Green has one student and one staff.
Eastwood has one student and one staff.
Otsego has three students.
A new tile on the health department website has county school-related exposures, from Sept. 3-9. The cumulative number is in parenthesis.
For K-12 school exposed close contacts, there have been 79 (109) with masks worn, not required to quarantine; 83 (186) vaccinated, not required to quarantine.
There are 395 (656) in quarantine. Total close contacts is 557 (951).
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 73,445 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 56.14% of the population.
The health department is also tracking children 12 and older close contacts, exposed outside school. The cumulative number is in parenthesis.
Vaccinated, not required to quarantine is 11 (43); individuals in quarantine is 29 (132); and total close contacts is 40 (175).
Statewide, there have been 6,209,837 vaccines started, affecting 53.13% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,093,295 confirmed cases and 21,265 confirmed deaths.