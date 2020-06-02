There are 300 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Tuesday health department update.
This is up from 295 on Monday.
There have been 47 Wood County deaths.
There are 66 hospitalizations, unchanged from Monday.
The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 59. There are 123 men and 177 women.
Wood County has 198 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. That number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 33,892 confirmed cases and 2,041 confirmed deaths. The median age is 49.