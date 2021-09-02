There have been 14,214 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 173 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 48 average cases per day; last Thursday’s average was 15.8 per day. The cases per 100,000 are 210.22.
There have been 234 deaths, which is an increase of three.
There have been 684 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of eight since Monday.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 110 in Bowling Green and 104 in Perrysburg.
There are 30 in North Baltimore, 26 in Northwood and 16 in Risingsun.
There are 12 each in Fostoria, Wayne and Rossford. There are 11 each in Bloomdale and Pemberville. there are nine in Weston and seven in Cygnet.
Cases in schools are being reported, with the 2020-21 academic year beginning.
Perrysburg has nine new students cases; cumulative student cases are 11.
Penta Career Center has five new student cases; cumulative student cases are 11.
Elmwood has five new student cases; cumulative student cases are five. There is one new staff case.
Northwood has four student cases; cumulative student cases are four.
Rossford has two new students cases; cumulative student cases are two.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 72,474 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 55.4% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 6,094,081 vaccines started, affecting 52.13% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,235,089 confirmed cases and 20,866 confirmed deaths.