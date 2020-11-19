There have been 3,995 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 73 since Wednesday.
There have been 106 deaths, which is one more since Nov. 12.
The latest death was a man in his 70s.
There are 434 active cases, which is a decrease of 42.
There have been 282 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 36. There are 1,915 males and 2,080 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 725 cases over the past two weeks (last week there were 504); Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 554 cases per 100,000.
Statewide, there are 310,103 confirmed cases and 5,522 confirmed deaths.