There have been 9,458 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 296 since Friday.
There have been 151 deaths, which is unchanged.
There are 446 active cases; this is a decrease of 19.
There have been 483 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 4,521 males and 4,937 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 4,330 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 3.31% of the population. The number was 3,681 on Friday.
Statewide, there are 696,826 confirmed cases and 8,730 confirmed deaths.