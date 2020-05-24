There are 276 total coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Sunday health department update.
This is six more than on Saturday.
There have been 45 deaths, which is unchanged from Saturday. There are 65 hospitalizations.
The age range is 1-100 and the median age is 60. There are 110 men and 166 women.
Wood County has 188 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. That number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 29,777 confirmed cases and 1,769 confirmed deaths. The median age is 50.