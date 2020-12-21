There have been 7,483 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 258 since Friday.
There have been 135 deaths, which is an increase of two.
There are 393 active cases; this is a decrease of 24.
There have been 419 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 3,604 males and 3,879females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The state levels are updated on Thursday.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 570,774 confirmed cases and 7,423 confirmed deaths.