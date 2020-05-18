The number of coronavirus cases, which includes confirmed and probable, in Wood County is 250, according to a Monday health department update.

There have been 42 deaths, which is unchanged from Friday. There are 61 hospitalizations.

The age range is 1-100 and the median age is 61.

There are 98 men and 152 women.

There are 184 long-term cases. That number is updated on Wednesdays.

Statewide, there are 26,646 confirmed cases and 1,504 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1-108. The median age is 50.

