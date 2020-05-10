Wood County has 223 coronavirus cases and 30 deaths, up from 29 on Friday, according to a Sunday health department update.
The latest death is a woman in her 90s.
The case number includes confirmed and probable. There are 57 hospitalizations. The age range is between 1-100 and the median age is 65. There are 136 women and 87 men.
There are 158 long-term care cases. That number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 22,891 confirmed cases and 1,220 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1-108 and the median age is 51.