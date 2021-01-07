There have been 9,077 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 148 since Wednesday.
There have been 151 deaths, which is an increase of two since Wednesday.
There are 500 active cases; this is an increase of 29.
There have been 471 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 4,337 males and 4,740 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 960 cases over the past two weeks. Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 733 cases per 100,000.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 3,380 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 2.58% of the population. The number was 2,891 on Tuesday; there was a reporting delay on Wednesday.
Statewide, there are 670,586 confirmed cases and 8,522 confirmed deaths.