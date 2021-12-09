There have been 20,583 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 245 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 61.25 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 532.81.
There have been 285 deaths, which is an increase of two since Monday.
There have been 912 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of eight since Monday.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 225 in Bowling Green and 292 in Perrysburg.
There are 56 cases in Rossford and 50 each in North Baltimore and Northwood.
There are 41 on Weston, 36 in Walbridge and 33 in Pemberville.
Statewide, there are 1,761,007 confirmed cases and 27,011 confirmed deaths.