There have been 9,573 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Tuesday health department update.
This is an increase of 115 since Monday.
There have been 153 deaths, which is an increase of two.
There are 470 active cases; this is an increase of 24.
There have been 485 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 4,566 males and 5,006 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Tuesday, there have been 4,579 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 3.5% of the population. The number was 4,330 on Monday.
Statewide, there are 702,846 confirmed cases and 8,805 confirmed deaths.